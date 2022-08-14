Entertainment

Here's how much 'LSC', 'Raksha Bandhan' earned on Day 3

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 14, 2022, 04:38 pm 2 min read

Observing BO collections of 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan' on Day 3.

August 11 was a huge day for cine-goers as it marked the release of two major Bollywood films: Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. They were released at the box office targeting the long weekend thanks to the festival of Raksha Bandhan followed by Independence Day. After witnessing a slump, one of the films showed a slight upward trajectory on Day 3. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan were released on Thursday (August 11).

Both films feature prominent actors from Hindi cinema hence the clash between the two has certainly generated buzz on social media.

According to Day 1 collections, Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was able to make a powerful start at the box office compared to Raksha Bandhan.

Growth After slow start, 'LSC' showed 20% growth in earnings

Laal Singh Chaddha was reportedly released across 3,500 screens in India. Irrespective of this, the film saw a slow start and a 40% drop in collections on Day 1 and Day 2, respectively. However, it witnessed a 20% jump on Day 3 as it managed to gain some traction, thanks to word of mouth. Many Bollywood actors, too, have shared positive reviews of LSC.

Earnings Delhi NCR, East Punjab contributed to film's Day 3 earning

According to reports, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to collect Rs. 8.75cr (nett) on Day 3. This pushed its domestic tally further to Rs. 27.50cr. LSC was able to pull a sizable audience from Delhi NCR and East Punjab, with North India contributing about 40% to the film's overall business in India, irrespective of the ongoing boycott campaign against the film.

Statistics 'Raksha Bandhan' witnessed 25% drop on Day-2, follows downward trend

On the other hand, Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan witnessed low numbers in comparison to LSC on Day 1 followed by a 25% drop in the box office collections on Day 2. As far as Day 3 is concerned, the film seems to have continued the downward streak. The film reportedly earned Rs. 5.75 to Rs. 6cr on Day 3.

Expectations 'Raksha Bandhan' might not hit double digits despite extended weekend

The Kumar starrer was reportedly released across 2,500 screens in India and sold around 7,950 tickets on its opening day. Including its collection on Day 3, the total gross of the film is estimated to be around Rs. 20.25cr. Judging by its growth so far, hitting double digits in daily collections during the extended weekend seems like an unlikely possibility for the film.

