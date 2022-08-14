Entertainment

'LSC': Aamir Khan, makers accused of 'disrespecting Indian Army'

Complaint filed against Aamir Khan, makers of 'LSC'.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11. Ever since the film was announced, however, it managed to grab eyeballs for reasons that were rather controversial. Many netizens started trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ahead of its release, appealing to people not to watch LSC. Now, a Delhi-based lawyer filed a complaint against Khan and the makers for "disrespecting the Indian Army."

Context Why does this story matter?

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring actor Tom Hanks, which was released back in 1994.

Khan's film has found itself in hot water for various reasons in the recent past.

From controversial statements made by the lead actors to Bollywood "copying" yet "another" Hollywood film, netizens have left no stone unturned to bash the movie.

Complaint FIR stated 'LSC' makers disrespected Army, hurt Hindu sentiments

Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Khan, Paramount Pictures, and others for "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments" in LSC. Jindal alleged the remake had objectionable content and sought an FIR to be registered under IPC Sections 153, 153A, 298, and 505 against Khan, director Advait Chandan, and the production house Paramount Pictures.

Allegation Makers 'intentionally depicted' situations to 'demoralize and defame Indian army'

Jindal, in his complaint, alleged the LSC makers depicted that "a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War" and claimed that only "the best Army personnel" were sent to fight. He also claimed that the makers "intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralize and defame the Indian Army." He also objected to another scene from the film.

Information Another film's sequence was dragged into the complaint

In another LSC sequence, Khan's character is heard saying, "My mother said all this puja paath is malaria. It causes riots." Jindal included this in his complaint as well and stated, "This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion." Further details about the development of the complaint are yet to be released.