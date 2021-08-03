Karan Johar set to launch Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy book

Kareena Kapoor Khan informed about her book last month

Just last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced about her book that has been titled Pregnancy Bible. And now news suggest that producer-director Karan Johar, who is the best friend of the Tashan actress, will launch her book. The event for the same has been tentatively organized on August 9, which is next Monday. Before this, they may announce the same on Instagram.

You can pre-order her book now

During a live event on the social media platform, Johar and the actress might announce about the launch, giving further details. To note, the option of pre-ordering her book is now open. When media channels tried to reach out Kapoor Khan about the same, they couldn't get through her. The mother of two had announced about her book on July 9 on Instagram.

This is the post where she spoke about her book

The actress had introduced her 'third child' last month

Before informing all about the book, she had shared a sonography photo and captioned it as, "It's not what you're thinking." Terming it her "third child," Kapoor Khan had emphasized that the book is "a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies." Notably, it will detail out her experiences when she was carrying Taimur and Jeh.