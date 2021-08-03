'Resort To Love' review: Songs rule this romantic drama

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 01:36 pm

'Resort To Love' gets 3.5 stars for love and lovely songs

When said 'I love you,' people usually focus more on the 'love' part than the 'you' part. But, Netflix movie Resort to Love does the opposite. It brings out the answer to why one needs love. Isn't love all about finding someone who appreciates you and your dreams? The movie will make you connect with each of its various characters. Here's our review.

Characters

Erica is a heartbroken singer, looking for success in career

The movie starts with the introduction of Christina Milian's character Erica. She is an aspiring singer, who faces utter disappointment after the fall of her career. Another thing that drags her down is the memory of a broken engagement with ex-fiance Jason, played by Jay Pharoah. Thankfully, Erica's friend Amber, played by Tymberlee Hill, always stands by her side and pushes her toward happiness.

Storyline

Erica suited with Caleb, but craved for Jason

Erica and Amber, a friendship everyone wishes to have

Resort to Love will not give you a sugar rush. Instead, it will give you time to sink into the story. Erica, to me, felt more complete with Caleb King, Jason's brother played by Sinqua Walls, than with Jason. The most eye-pleasing part of the movie was Mauritius and Caleb's body. The glance at beaches and mountains made me crave the place.

Love Triangle

Caleb saves Erica from falling for wrong guy, once again

Erica and Caleb developed a bond at Mauritius beach

Resort to Love shows the love triangle between Jason, Erica, and Caleb. Jason, who comes to Mauritius to marry Beverly, doubts whether to marry her after seeing his ex Erica at the same place. Jason and Erica become friends, but love doesn't prosper. All thanks to Caleb, who decided to stay all night with Erica after the rehearsal dinner, not letting her meet Jason.

Soundtracks

Milian has sung most of the tracks in the movie

Milian singing Alicia Keys' No One at her former fiance's wedding was the happiest moment. Resort To Love will make you feel more like a musical movie. It includes numerous lovable soundtracks, and many of them have been sung by Milian herself such as The Time of my Life, Find Someone Like You, Like I'm Gonna Lose You and I Will Survive.

Verdict

'Resort To Love' swipes 3.5 stars; Erica wins the heart

Christina Milian connects with character Erica in real life

Milian chose to play Erica because she probably connected with her the most. Same as Erica, she also had her music dreams shattered. But, that brought her closer to the acting call. Besides Mauritius, Milian is the center of attraction: Her expressions, voice, and elegance will make you want to be like her. The movie is available to watch on Netflix. Verdict: 3.5/5 stars.