PM Modi to inaugurate ₹11,000cr Delhi highway projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two major National Highway projects today, the Delhi sections of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Dwarka Expressway. The inauguration ceremony will take place in Rohini, northwest Delhi. The projects, worth ₹11,000 crore, are part of a government effort to ease chronic traffic congestion in the capital and improve connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Project details What is UER-II? The UER-II is a 54.21km long project, stretching from Alipur to Dichaon Kalan. It was built at a cost of ₹5,580 crore and is envisioned as Delhi's third ring road under the Delhi Master Plan Road 2021. The six-lane highway includes new links to Bahadurgarh and Sonipat and will ease traffic on busy points like Mukarba Chowk, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-09.

Travel impact The new spurs will improve industrial connectivity The new spurs of UER-II will improve industrial connectivity, reduce city traffic, and speed up goods movement in the NCR. It is expected to cut travel time from Indira Gandhi International Airport to various locations in southwest and northwest Delhi by 40-60%. The route will also provide faster connectivity for commuters traveling from Chandigarh to Gurugram and Delhi's IGI Airport.

Project execution Full stretch of UER-II The full stretch of UER-II is 76km long (54.21km in Delhi and 21.5km in Haryana) with a total construction cost of ₹8,000 crore. The project has been declared a national highway and is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in five packages. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is funding the capital's section of this ambitious infrastructure project.