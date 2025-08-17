Mercedes chief warns EU's combustion engine ban could backfire
Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Kallenius is urging the EU to rethink its plan to ban new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, warning it could cause a "collapse" in the car market.
He believes this strict deadline might actually spark a last-minute rush for combustion cars—making climate goals even harder to reach.
Kallenius calls for tech-neutral transition
Kallenius argues for a more flexible, tech-neutral transition, using incentives instead of harsh rules or penalties.
He points out that China still allows both engine types while EVs slowly catch on—in Europe, electric cars made up just 17.5% of new sales earlier this year.
Kallenius has often criticized fixed EV deadlines
At the helm of Mercedes-Benz since 2019 and also leading the European Automobile Manufacturers's Association, Kallenius has often described fixed EV deadlines as a strategic mistake.
He's worried that rushing things could cost jobs and hurt Europe's auto industry without delivering big climate wins.