Passenger vehicles barely moved the needle in July: Report
July 2025 was a mixed month for India's auto scene—while two and three-wheelers saw strong growth, passenger cars barely moved the needle.
Passenger vehicle sales ticked up just 1.5% after a rough June, with Maruti Suzuki holding steady, Mahindra's SUVs in high demand (up 16.4%), but Tata and Hyundai slipping behind.
Despite festival season hopes, urban demand stayed soft.
Record month for 3-wheelers, but e-rickshaws crash
Scooters were the real winners, jumping 16.2%, helping two-wheelers overall grow by nearly 9%.
Three-wheelers hit a July record with over 69,000 units sold—a big boost from people movers and e-carts.
But not everything was rosy: e-rickshaw sales crashed by more than half, showing electric mobility still faces big bumps on the road.
Where do things stand now?
If you're curious about what people are actually driving (and riding) right now in India, this snapshot shows where excitement—and challenges—really are: scooters and traditional rides are hot; electric options still have catching up to do.