Passenger vehicles barely moved the needle in July: Report

Record month for 3-wheelers, but e-rickshaws crash

Scooters were the real winners, jumping 16.2%, helping two-wheelers overall grow by nearly 9%.

Three-wheelers hit a July record with over 69,000 units sold—a big boost from people movers and e-carts.

But not everything was rosy: e-rickshaw sales crashed by more than half, showing electric mobility still faces big bumps on the road.