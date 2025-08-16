BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition could be world's most powerful EV Auto Aug 16, 2025

BYD has revealed the Yangwang U9 Track Edition in regulatory filings, and it is set to become the world's most powerful electric car if produced—delivering a wild 3,019hp from four motors.

That's over twice as much as the regular U9 and puts it way ahead of anything else on the road.

Official top speed? 350km/h. But in a Nurburgring run last year, the standard U9 hit an eye-popping 392km/h.