BYD's Yangwang U9 Track Edition could be world's most powerful EV
BYD has revealed the Yangwang U9 Track Edition in regulatory filings, and it is set to become the world's most powerful electric car if produced—delivering a wild 3,019hp from four motors.
That's over twice as much as the regular U9 and puts it way ahead of anything else on the road.
Official top speed? 350km/h. But in a Nurburgring run last year, the standard U9 hit an eye-popping 392km/h.
Battery and charging details
This supercar is big and bold—almost 5 meters long and weighing 2,480kg.
It runs on an advanced 800-volt system with fast charging up to 500 kW, so you can juice up from 30% to 80% in just 10 minutes.
The battery is an 80 kWh lithium iron phosphate blade type for extra safety and performance.
It will outrun even F1 cars
With features like a carbon-fiber roof, fixed rear wing, and smart suspension that can literally jump over obstacles, this isn't just about raw power—it handles like a pro too.
For context: its rivals like Rimac Nevera (2,107hp) and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (~1,000hp) can't keep up in terms of horsepower.
Even Formula 1 cars don't reach these numbers.