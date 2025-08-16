Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon breaks cover: Check top features

The car comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine

The GTD Liquid Carbon isn't just about looks—it's built to perform.

You get a cohesive pattern in the carbon fiber exterior, massive 20-inch magnesium wheels, and Black Brembo brakes with anodized GTD script.

Under the hood is a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 pushing out a wild 815hp and 900Nm of torque, plus advanced suspension tech for sharper handling.

Inside, it's all black leather and Dinamica suede with neon Hyper Lime stitching—definitely not your average ride.

Deliveries start in October, with the Liquid Carbon joining the GTD Spirit of America as a variant, but be ready: expect pricing to be higher than the model's $327,000 starting price.