Ford Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon breaks cover: Check top features
Ford just unveiled the Mustang GTD Liquid Carbon on August 16, 2025—a serious upgrade for performance fans.
This version skips paint entirely, showing off its exposed carbon-fiber body and saving about 5.9kg compared to the older GTD Carbon Series.
Even the doors are made from bonded carbon fiber instead of regular metal, making this Mustang lighter and tougher.
The car comes with a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine
The GTD Liquid Carbon isn't just about looks—it's built to perform.
You get a cohesive pattern in the carbon fiber exterior, massive 20-inch magnesium wheels, and Black Brembo brakes with anodized GTD script.
Under the hood is a supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 pushing out a wild 815hp and 900Nm of torque, plus advanced suspension tech for sharper handling.
Inside, it's all black leather and Dinamica suede with neon Hyper Lime stitching—definitely not your average ride.
Deliveries start in October, with the Liquid Carbon joining the GTD Spirit of America as a variant, but be ready: expect pricing to be higher than the model's $327,000 starting price.