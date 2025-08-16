India rolls out E20 petrol: What is it, benefits

Benefits of E20 blend

E20 isn't just better for the planet (it can cut carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to E10), it also boosts engine performance thanks to ethanol's higher octane level.

Worried about your vehicle? The oil ministry says insurance coverage won't be affected, and most cars are already running on this blend.

If your ride needs pure petrol, there's still high-performance 100-octane fuel available—but only in select cities and at a higher price.