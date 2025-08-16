India rolls out E20 petrol: What is it, benefits
India has rolled out E20 petrol—a new fuel blend with 20% ethanol—at most stations nationwide.
This switch, which began earlier this year, is part of a bigger push to cut down on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
E20 replaces the older E5 and E10 blends you might remember from previous years.
Benefits of E20 blend
E20 isn't just better for the planet (it can cut carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to E10), it also boosts engine performance thanks to ethanol's higher octane level.
Worried about your vehicle? The oil ministry says insurance coverage won't be affected, and most cars are already running on this blend.
If your ride needs pure petrol, there's still high-performance 100-octane fuel available—but only in select cities and at a higher price.