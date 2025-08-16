GM unveils all-electric and hybrid Corvette supercars at The Quail

General Motors (GM) has unveiled two futuristic Chevrolet Corvette concept cars at The Quail automotive event in Carmel, California. The all-electric Corvette CX and hybrid CX.R Vision Gran Turismo showcase GM's vision for high-performance vehicles of the future. These concepts conclude GM's 2024 Corvette series after earlier reveals from its UK studio in March, and Pasadena, California studio in July.

Innovative design CX concepts are inspired by fighter jets and video games The CX concepts were developed at Chevrolet's Performance Studio in Warren, Michigan, with designs inspired by fighter jets and video games. Phil Zak, executive design director at Chevrolet, described the styling as "aggressively futuristic." The Corvette CX features a unique canopy entry system where the front section swings upward and forward like tipping a fedora hat.

Performance specs Corvette CX is an all-electric supercar with over 2,000hp The all-electric Corvette CX is an all-wheel-drive supercar with four motors, one for each wheel, producing over 2,000hp. A 90kWh lithium-ion battery is integrated into the chassis for optimal weight distribution and a low center of gravity. The hybrid CX.R model will feature in the Gran Turismo 7 racing game later this month. It combines a mid-mounted 2.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, delivering a total system output of 2,000hp.