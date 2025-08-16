Lexus unveils Sport Concept coupe, hints at 2026-27 production

Lexus has unveiled its latest creation, the Sport Concept, at The Quail: A MotorSports Gathering during Monterey Car Week. The sleek two-door coupe looks more like a design manifesto than just a concept. With design elements reminiscent of the LFA and LC models, it hints at a possible production model by 2026 or 2027.

Design details Design details of the Sport Concept The Sport Concept boasts a low-slung, wide-hipped silhouette with a fastback profile, pronounced rear fenders, a flowing roofline, and an active rear wing. Its front-end styling is characterized by the signature L-shape daytime running lights and illuminated Lexus badge. The rear end features a full-width LED light bar, mesh inserts, and diffuser treatment that subtly echo the iconic LFA model.

Performance specs Track-ready performance and engineering Though Lexus has not revealed detailed specifications, the Sport Concept looks like it is built for serious performance. Reports suggest a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout with a twin-turbo V-8 engine paired to a rear transaxle gearbox. This setup hints at a concentrated weight balance and track-ready dynamics. Design details such as the engine placed well behind the front axle, large cooling vents, and hidden exhaust outlets reinforce this track-bred engineering theme.

Shared lineage Links to Toyota GR GT3 race car prototype The Sport Concept is closely related to the Toyota GR GT3 race car prototype first teased in 2022. Both the track-focused machine and its road-going counterpart, seen in camouflage at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, bear a striking resemblance to this Lexus concept. This suggests a shared lineage between these models.