Adventure bikes to look out for in India
Some fresh adventure bikes are about to launch in India, and they're bringing more tech and versatility for riders who love a good road trip.
The TVS RTX 300, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally Edition, and CFMoto 450MT are all lined up for release soon—perfect timing if you're thinking about an upgrade or your first big ride.
TVS RTX 300, RE Himalayan 450 Rally Edition, CFMoto 450MT
- *TVS RTX 300: * With a 299cc engine (35hp/28Nm), trellis frame, and dual-purpose tires, it's built for mixed terrains. Launching late August or September 2025; expected price around ₹2.5 lakh.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rally Edition: A tougher take on the classic Himalayan with a 452cc liquid-cooled engine and fully adjustable suspension. Look out for its rugged Dakar-inspired style soon.
CFMoto 450MT: This one's loaded with features—449cc engine, LED headlights, TFT display, switchable ABS, and traction control. Hitting showrooms by September; estimated price is ₹4.5 lakh.
If you're into exploring off the beaten path (or just want something new), these launches might be worth keeping an eye on!