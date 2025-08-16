Ola's Sankalp 2025 event reveals all-new ferrite motor, Bharat Cell Auto Aug 16, 2025

Ola Electric just dropped India's first homegrown ferrite motor at its Sankalp 2025 event, aiming to switch all its vehicles to this rare earth-free technology over the next 2-3 quarters.

They also introduced the 4680 Bharat Cell—designed for better supply chain freedom and set to power Ola's next-gen rides.