Ola's Sankalp 2025 event reveals all-new ferrite motor, Bharat Cell
Ola Electric just dropped India's first homegrown ferrite motor at its Sankalp 2025 event, aiming to switch all its vehicles to this rare earth-free technology over the next 2-3 quarters.
They also introduced the 4680 Bharat Cell—designed for better supply chain freedom and set to power Ola's next-gen rides.
What about new rides?
Ola's new S1 Pro Sport scooter is coming in January 2026, while the S1 Pro+ and Roadster X+ will start deliveries this September (and are discounted till August 17).
Plus, Ola previewed its futuristic Diamondhead motorcycle with AI-powered self-drive features—expected on roads in 2027—all part of their push for more 'Made-in-India' innovation.