Gordon Murray reveals Le Mans GTR, inspired by McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive just announced the Le Mans GTR—a super limited-edition ride inspired by the legendary 1995 McLaren F1 GTR's big Le Mans win.
Only 24 cars are being made, each packing a V-12 engine and manual gearbox from the T.50, but with a sleeker longtail body that nods to classic race car design.
The car comes with a manual gearbox and a V-12
The Le Mans GTR comes loaded with smart aero features like a front splitter, side skirts, dual-channel diffuser, and a full-width wing—so it doesn't need the rear fan from the T.50 anymore.
Bigger vents and side intakes help keep things cool under pressure, while a wider track means chunkier Michelin tires and sharper handling.
Inside, comfort gets an upgrade without losing that hardcore vibe, and the V-12's exhaust is tuned for a deep and balanced sound.
All 24 are already spoken for—production kicks off in 2026!