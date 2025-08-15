Gordon Murray reveals Le Mans GTR, inspired by McLaren F1

The car comes with a manual gearbox and a V-12

The Le Mans GTR comes loaded with smart aero features like a front splitter, side skirts, dual-channel diffuser, and a full-width wing—so it doesn't need the rear fan from the T.50 anymore.

Bigger vents and side intakes help keep things cool under pressure, while a wider track means chunkier Michelin tires and sharper handling.

Inside, comfort gets an upgrade without losing that hardcore vibe, and the V-12's exhaust is tuned for a deep and balanced sound.

All 24 are already spoken for—production kicks off in 2026!