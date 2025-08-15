Chevrolet Corvette CX debuts as the ultimate Gran Turismo car Auto Aug 15, 2025

Chevrolet just pulled the wraps off its Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo concepts at The Quail in California, showing off what the next era of Corvette could look like.

These cars sport a dramatic, futuristic design with a forward-leaning nose and advanced aerodynamics.

While you won't see them on roads soon, Chevy says the CX Concept will inspire real Corvettes down the line.