Chevrolet Corvette CX debuts as the ultimate Gran Turismo car
Chevrolet just pulled the wraps off its Corvette CX and CX.R Vision Gran Turismo concepts at The Quail in California, showing off what the next era of Corvette could look like.
These cars sport a dramatic, futuristic design with a forward-leaning nose and advanced aerodynamics.
While you won't see them on roads soon, Chevy says the CX Concept will inspire real Corvettes down the line.
The Corvette CX packs a massive 2,000hp punch
The Corvette CX Concept packs four electric motors for a massive 2,000hp punch, plus a fighter jet-style canopy and bold Inferno Red interior.
For gamers, there's the CX.R version made for Gran Turismo 7: it combines three electric motors with a 900hp twin-turbo V8 and track-ready looks.
Both models highlight Chevy's push toward electric performance—in virtual racing and as inspiration for future real-world Corvettes.