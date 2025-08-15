Next Article
Lamborghini's most powerful hybrid yet, the Fenomeno, debuts
Lamborghini just dropped the Fenomeno, its most powerful plug-in hybrid yet, at Monterey Car Week 2025.
This limited-edition beast packs a 6.5-liter V12 plus three electric motors for a jaw-dropping 1,065hp.
It rockets from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and tops out over 350km/h—definitely not your average daily driver.
The Fenomeno's design borrows race vibes from the Huracan GT3, mixing carbon fiber with bold air intakes for serious style and performance.
Only 29 will be made (with one kept by Lamborghini), and each comes with a $3.5 million price tag.
Lamborghini calls it a "design manifesto" that hints at their future look—and while they're perfecting hybrids now, an all-electric Lambo is promised before the decade wraps up.