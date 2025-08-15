Lamborghini's most powerful hybrid yet, the Fenomeno, debuts

Only 29 of these beauties will be made

The Fenomeno's design borrows race vibes from the Huracan GT3, mixing carbon fiber with bold air intakes for serious style and performance.

Only 29 will be made (with one kept by Lamborghini), and each comes with a $3.5 million price tag.

Lamborghini calls it a "design manifesto" that hints at their future look—and while they're perfecting hybrids now, an all-electric Lambo is promised before the decade wraps up.