Lexus's LFR supercar concept debuts at Monterey Car Week

Lexus's design language for future performance cars

This concept first showed up as the Toyota GR GT3 back in 2022 and has been refined using the AMG GT R as a benchmark.

Lexus says its wide, low-slung two-door design blends dynamic and emotional elements—basically setting the tone for how future Lexus sports cars will look and feel.

For anyone into performance and style, this is a glimpse of where Lexus is headed next.