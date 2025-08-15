Next Article
Lexus's LFR supercar concept debuts at Monterey Car Week
Lexus just pulled the covers off its latest supercar concept, previewed as the LFR, at The Quail during Monterey Car Week (August 15, 2025).
Blending vibes from the iconic LFA and LC500, the LFR rocks a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup with a twin-turbo V8 under the hood.
While Toyota's take on this car won't hit US roads, it's set to inspire their next GT3 race car.
Lexus's design language for future performance cars
This concept first showed up as the Toyota GR GT3 back in 2022 and has been refined using the AMG GT R as a benchmark.
Lexus says its wide, low-slung two-door design blends dynamic and emotional elements—basically setting the tone for how future Lexus sports cars will look and feel.
For anyone into performance and style, this is a glimpse of where Lexus is headed next.