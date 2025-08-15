Ola S1 Pro Sport debuts with adaptive cruise control
Ola Electric just dropped the S1 Pro Sport at Sankalp 2025, priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
You can book it now for ₹999, with deliveries set for January 2026.
This upgraded S1 Pro comes with a sleeker, more aerodynamic look, carbon-fiber touches, and adaptive cruise control to make rides smoother.
New features and performance upgrades on offer
The S1 Pro Sport packs a punchy 16kW motor (71Nm torque), zipping from 0-40km/h in about two seconds and topping out at 152km/h.
Its new 4680 Bharat Cell battery claims up to 320km range (IDC).
Extras like gas-charged rear suspension, camera-based ADAS safety tech, and big 14-inch front wheels round out the package.
How does the new scooter fare against rivals?
Going head-to-head with the Ather 450 Apex (₹1.85 lakh), Ola's new scooter offers way more power (Ather has just 7kW), more than double the range (Ather:152km), and higher top speed (Ather:100km/h).
Plus, Ola's new Gen4 platform means better performance and efficiency while keeping costs down—a win if you're eyeing an upgrade or your first EV ride.