Ola S1 Pro Sport debuts with adaptive cruise control

The S1 Pro Sport packs a punchy 16kW motor (71Nm torque), zipping from 0-40km/h in about two seconds and topping out at 152km/h. Its new 4680 Bharat Cell battery claims up to 320km range (IDC). Extras like gas-charged rear suspension, camera-based ADAS safety tech, and big 14-inch front wheels round out the package.

How does the new scooter fare against rivals?

Going head-to-head with the Ather 450 Apex (₹1.85 lakh), Ola's new scooter offers way more power (Ather has just 7kW), more than double the range (Ather:152km), and higher top speed (Ather:100km/h).

Plus, Ola's new Gen4 platform means better performance and efficiency while keeping costs down—a win if you're eyeing an upgrade or your first EV ride.