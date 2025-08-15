Mahindra's new concept SUVs look bold, tech-savvy, and off-road ready

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled four new SUV concepts as part of its Independence Day celebrations. The models, dubbed Vision.T, Vision.SXT, Vision.X and Vision.S, are all built on the company's new NU_IQ platform. They will be manufactured at Mahindra's Chakan plant in Pune. The Vision.T and Vision.SXT are rugged off-roaders while the other two models are compact SUVs.

Rugged designs Vision.T and Vision.SXT are hardcore off-roaders The Vision.T and Vision. SXT are hardcore off-road SUVs. The former is an evolved version of the Thar.e concept showcased in 2023, while the latter is a more rugged variant of the Vision.T with a small pickup bed at its rear. Both models share a similar design language but differ from the C-pillar onward.

Stylish features Vision.X is more of a crossover The Vision.S is a compact SUV with a boxy design similar to the Vision.T but more road-focused. It features inverted L-shaped headlamps and taillamps, a boxy grille, tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and accessories on the D-pillar. The Vision.X is more of a crossover than an SUV with its coupe-ish design language. It features slim headlamps, thin connected LED taillamps, turbine-like alloy wheels, and faux roof rails.