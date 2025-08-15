Mahindra's Vision SXT concept previews Thar-based pickup
Mahindra just pulled the wraps off its Vision SXT Concept at their big Independence Day event.
Inspired by the Thar, this pickup targeting the compact SUV segment is set with production expected to begin in 2028 and will run on both internal combustion and electric options thanks to Mahindra's new NU.IQ platform.
It's clearly aimed at rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but with a tougher, more adventurous look.
Design and interior features
The Vision SXT stands out with pixel-style headlights, a bold matte-black grille, chunky wheel arches, and off-road touches like sturdy bumpers and camera-based mirrors.
Around back, you'll spot sleek LED tail lamps linked by a matte-black strip showing off the 'Vision. SXT' badge.
Inside, it rocks a black-and-orange theme with a chunky steering wheel, vertical touchscreen, and easy-to-use toggles—plus it's sized to fit right into that popular compact SUV segment.