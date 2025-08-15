Mahindra's Vision SXT concept previews Thar-based pickup Auto Aug 15, 2025

Mahindra just pulled the wraps off its Vision SXT Concept at their big Independence Day event.

Inspired by the Thar, this pickup targeting the compact SUV segment is set with production expected to begin in 2028 and will run on both internal combustion and electric options thanks to Mahindra's new NU.IQ platform.

It's clearly aimed at rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, but with a tougher, more adventurous look.