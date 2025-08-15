FASTag annual pass launched: Pay ₹3,000, travel toll-free for 1-year
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles. Priced at ₹3,000, the pass is designed to simplify toll payments on National Highways and Expressways. The initiative aims to provide seamless travel across these routes without the need for frequent recharging of FASTag accounts. However, it's important to note that this pass is only applicable for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.
Activation process
How to activate the FASTag annual pass
The FASTag annual pass can be activated through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). To activate, users have to verify their vehicle and FASTag before paying ₹3,000. The pass will be activated within two hours after payment for one year or up to 200 trips on designated highways/expressways.
Usage restrictions
Key details about the pass
The FASTag annual pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. It won't work on state or private highways/expressways. Existing FASTag users don't need to buy a new one as this pass can be activated on their current tags. However, they must ensure that their tag's KYC details are updated with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) for eligibility.
Advantages
Things to remember
The FASTag annual pass can save users ₹5,000-₹7,000 in toll tax. It also eliminates the worry of running out of recharge during a trip. However, it's important to note that this pass is non-transferable. On closed tolling highways, a single trip includes both entry and exit points, but the pass can still be used. On open tolling routes, each plaza crossing counts as a separate trip.