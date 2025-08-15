FASTag annual pass launched: Pay ₹3,000, travel toll-free for 1-year

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles. Priced at ₹3,000, the pass is designed to simplify toll payments on National Highways and Expressways. The initiative aims to provide seamless travel across these routes without the need for frequent recharging of FASTag accounts. However, it's important to note that this pass is only applicable for non-commercial vehicles like cars, jeeps, and vans.

Activation process How to activate the FASTag annual pass The FASTag annual pass can be activated through the Rajmarg Yatra app or the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). To activate, users have to verify their vehicle and FASTag before paying ₹3,000. The pass will be activated within two hours after payment for one year or up to 200 trips on designated highways/expressways.

Usage restrictions Key details about the pass The FASTag annual pass is valid only at National Highway (NH) and National Expressway (NE) fee plazas. It won't work on state or private highways/expressways. Existing FASTag users don't need to buy a new one as this pass can be activated on their current tags. However, they must ensure that their tag's KYC details are updated with the Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) for eligibility.