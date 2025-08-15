Next Article
Mahindra unveils futuristic SUV concepts on all-new NU_IQ platform
Mahindra just revealed its NU_IQ platform, the base for a fresh lineup of SUVs.
They showed off four concept cars—Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision. SXT, and Vision. X—on Friday, making their move into the premium SUV scene in India and overseas.
These futuristic rides are set to hit production by 2027.
NU_IQ platform blends Mahindra's classic roots with modern vibes
NU_IQ is all about flexibility, with a focus on modern looks, inferred strong performance, and safety.
The concepts were crafted by teams in India and the UK to suit different markets (including left-hand drive countries), blending Mahindra's classic roots with a sleek new vibe.
This launch signals Mahindra's push to shake up the SUV game at home and worldwide.