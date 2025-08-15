Next Article
Mahindra Vision S SUV concept breaks cover: Looks bold, futuristic
Mahindra just pulled the wraps off its Vision S SUV concept at the Freedom_NU event.
With bold golden-yellow and black styling, chunky cladding, and big black alloys, it's got a strong, adventure-ready vibe.
Details like side steps and roof rails show Mahindra's focus on blending cool design with real-world utility.
Vision S to arrive in 2027
Vision S is part of a fresh lineup alongside three other concepts—Vision SXT, Vision X, and Vision T.
While launch dates aren't official yet, the Vision S is expected to arrive in 2027 priced around ₹25-30 lakh, taking on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian.
Inside, we can expect a modern, feature-loaded cabin with cutting-edge connectivity, reflecting Mahindra's push for tech-savvy innovation.