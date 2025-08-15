Next Article
Ola to launch sports scooter, MoveOS 6 on August 18
Ola Electric teased its entry into the sports scooter segment at the Sankalp 2025 event, aiming to shake up the EV scene.
Alongside this, the company was expected to launch MoveOS 6—an upgrade promising AI-powered voice assistance and smarter service predictions.
This all fits into Ola's push for homegrown EV tech under their "India Inside" vision.
Ola's financials and market share in July
Ola's share in the electric two-wheeler market slipped to 17.2% this July, while competitor Ather Energy edged up to 16.5%.
Financially, Ola posted a ₹428 crore net loss on ₹828 crore revenue for Q1 FY26—a bigger loss than last year but still better than last quarter, with revenues jumping 35% compared to before (though nearly half of what they made a year ago).