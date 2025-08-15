Ola to launch sports scooter, MoveOS 6 on August 18

Ola's financials and market share in July

Ola's share in the electric two-wheeler market slipped to 17.2% this July, while competitor Ather Energy edged up to 16.5%.

Financially, Ola posted a ₹428 crore net loss on ₹828 crore revenue for Q1 FY26—a bigger loss than last year but still better than last quarter, with revenues jumping 35% compared to before (though nearly half of what they made a year ago).