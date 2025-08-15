BMW says goodbye to 8 Series with limited-edition Heritage model

BMW is gearing up to bid adieu to its 8 Series with a limited edition M Heritage model. The new variant, based on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe, pays tribute to the E31-generation 8 Series that was produced from 1990-1999. The special edition will be limited to just 500 units and will be available in five distinct colors: Bright Red, Mauritius Blue, Cosmos Black, Oxford Green, or Daytona Violet.

Special features The coupe gets the M Sport Professional package The M Heritage comes with a carbon roof featuring M tri-color stripes and unique 20-inch alloy wheels. It also includes the M Sport Professional package, which normally comes as an option. This package includes upgraded brakes, black calipers, and additional black exterior trim for an enhanced driving experience.

Interior details The interior features tri-color M stitching throughout The interior of the limited-run M Heritage is equally impressive. It features M Sport seats wrapped in Alcantara and black Merino leather with diamond stitching. Alcantara also adorns the headliner, dashboard, and parts of door panels while matte carbon fiber coats the dash. Tri-color M stitching can be seen throughout the cabin along with a cupholder cover and doorsill plates that read "M850i Edition M Heritage" and "1/500."

Engine specs It is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine The M Heritage retains the same mechanicals as the standard M850i xDrive Gran Coupe. It is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 523hp and 750Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling it to go from approximately 0-100km/h in just 3.9 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h.