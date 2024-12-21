Summarize Simplifying... In short A Saudi doctor, Taleb, was arrested in Germany after allegedly driving his car into a crowded Christmas market, resulting in two deaths and over 60 injuries. The motive is unclear, but officials believe it was a deliberate act.

Despite previous warnings of potential Islamist attacks on Christmas markets, Taleb had no known extremist ties.

The incident sparked international responses, with Saudi Arabia condemning the attack and the US offering recovery assistance.

The incident sparked international responses, with Saudi Arabia condemning the attack and the US offering recovery assistance. Elon Musk criticized the German Chancellor's response, while authorities assured the public of their safety.

Who is Saudi doctor arrested in Germany's Christmas market attack

By Snehil Singh 03:04 pm Dec 21, 202403:04 pm

What's the story A 50-year-old doctor of Saudi Arabian origin has been arrested after a speeding car rammed into a busy crowd at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany﻿, on Friday. The suspect, identified as Taleb A, has been living in Germany since 2006 and was granted refugee status in 2016, according to officials. He is a psychiatrist by profession and an atheist who has reportedly faced persecution in his adopted country.

Incident aftermath

Attack details and aftermath

Taleb is accused of speeding his BMW through the packed market, killing two and injuring over 60. Video footage from the scene shows police arresting him next to the wrecked car. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences after the incident, saying it "raises the worst fears." The motive behind this attack remains unclear; however, regional officials suspect it was deliberate. They have assured the public that Taleb A acted alone and poses no further threat to public safety.

International response

Saudi Arabia condemns attack, US offers assistance

While the Saudi foreign ministry has condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with Germany, it has refrained from commenting on Taleb's arrest. The incident comes after previous warnings that Christmas markets could be potential targets for Islamist-motivated attacks. The US State Department has offered assistance in recovery efforts after the incident. Elon Musk criticized Chancellor Scholz's handling of the situation and voiced support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway, public safety assured

The suspect had rented the car shortly before the attack and had no known Islamist background. The incident bears a chilling resemblance to a 2016 attack where an extremist drove through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 13 people and injuring numerous others. The Magdeburg market was shut after the incident.