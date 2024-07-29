In short Simplifying... In short Taylor Swift's Munich concert was a hit, with around 25,000 fans enjoying the show from Olympiaberg Hill.

Swift performed a mix of surprise hits and classic songs, including a guitar rendition of Fresh Out of Summer and piano versions of Ivy and Call It What You Want.

Taylor Swift fans gather on Olympic Hill to enjoy her concert

Around 25,000 fans enjoy Taylor's Munich concert from Olympiaberg Hill

By Isha Sharma 01:40 pm Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Thousands of Taylor Swift fans found an innovative way to experience her sold-out concerts in Munich, Germany. They gathered on the Olympic Hill, or Olympiaberg, one of the city's highest points, for two consecutive days! Despite temperatures reaching 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit), fans claimed their spots hours before the concert began at the nearby Olympic Stadium. Per AP News, as many as 25,000 fans gathered on the hill. That's some dedication.

Swift acknowledges fans' dedication during performance

During her performance, Swift recognized the passion of her fans who were watching from Olympiaberg. "We've got people in a park outside the stadium, thousands of people listening from out there!" she said. The pop star expressed her gratitude and promised to make their wait worthwhile, stating, "I just feel so incredibly welcomed, and we're gonna spend all night trying to make it up to you." The concert organizers handed out water and blankets to the attendees on the hill.

Here's how fans enjoyed the show

Swift delights fans with surprise hit and classic songs

Swift captivated her audience with a guitar performance of Fresh Out of Summer, a surprise hit from her Eras Tour. She also performed her 1989 chart-topping song You Are in Love. Additionally, she showcased her versatility by playing the piano for renditions of Ivy and Call It What You Want. These performances were part of the setlist that kept fans engaged throughout the concert.

Swift's tour continued after rainy Hamburg concerts

Before her Munich concerts, Swift performed two shows in Hamburg, Germany, where she encountered a rainy climate. She shared her experience on Instagram, writing: "Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much," and added, "AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening." Following Munich, Swift is scheduled to perform three concerts in Warsaw, Poland this week.