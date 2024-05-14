Next Article

'Bridgerton' Season 3 soundtrack details revealed

'Bridgerton 3' features BTS, Taylor Swift tracks, plus original number

What's the story The upcoming third season of Netflix's popular series Bridgerton is set to introduce a soundtrack filled with orchestral pop covers and, for the first time in the franchise's history, an original song. The first part of the season (dropping on Thursday) will feature dramatic string quartet covers of chart-topping hits. The second part (set for a June 13 premiere) will debut the franchise's inaugural original song.

Song covers

Chart-topping hits 'Dynamite,' 'Cheap Thrills' reimagined for 'Bridgerton'

The soundtrack for the first part of Season 3 will include covers of popular songs such as Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever, BTS's Dynamite, and Sia's Cheap Thrills. These hits have been reimagined by the Vitamin String Quartet. Other notable covers include Nick Jonas's Jealous performed by Shimmer and a rendition of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey's Snow on the Beach by Atwood Quartet.

Plot details

'Bridgerton' Season 3 explores friends-to-lovers storyline

The third season of Bridgerton will delve into the friends-to-lovers storyline between characters Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), known as "Polin" by fans. The narrative hints at themes of jealousy and male frustration, which are reflected in the soundtrack. Jonas's cover of Jealous, in particular, echoes the theme of male frustration.

Original track

More about the original song, 'All I Want'

The second part of the season will feature the franchise's first-ever original song, titled All I Want. The track was penned by a team of award-winning hitmakers including nine-time Grammy nominee Rogét Chahayed, Wesley Singerman, Taylor Dexter, and Nicole Cohen. An orchestral version of this song composed by Kris Bowers will be featured in the latter part of the season.