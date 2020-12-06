Billie Eilish has canceled her "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" tour amid rising pandemic healthcare concerns. The star, who rose to fame with her song Bad Guy, told her community of fans on Twitter that the tour stands canceled unless coronavirus infection is contained enough to prevent threats to everyone's lives during, before, and after holding the tour. Know more.

She updated fans on Twitter

Here's what the star wrote on Twitter: "We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."

Fans to be notified about future dates, tickets

Staying responsible to her fans, Eilish tipped her followers and audience who had bought tickets and VIP passes to her concert to check their email and get their money back through respective points of purchase. "We'll let you know whenever one will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour... Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask," Eilish added.

Eilish in Miami The tour started on March 9

The tour was named after her debut studio album and started on March 9 at American Airlines Arena, Miami. The artist succeeded in completing two more shows at Amway Center, Orlando the next day, and on March 12 at Raleigh, PNC Arena, respectively. But then the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the US, forcing the government to shut public places down to contain the infection.

Filming Eilish since 2016 Documentary on Eilish releasing in Feb