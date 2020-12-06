Last updated on Dec 06, 2020, 03:44 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Billie Eilish has canceled her "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" tour amid rising pandemic healthcare concerns.
The star, who rose to fame with her song Bad Guy, told her community of fans on Twitter that the tour stands canceled unless coronavirus infection is contained enough to prevent threats to everyone's lives during, before, and after holding the tour.
Here's what the star wrote on Twitter:
"We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can."
Staying responsible to her fans, Eilish tipped her followers and audience who had bought tickets and VIP passes to her concert to check their email and get their money back through respective points of purchase.
"We'll let you know whenever one will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour... Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask," Eilish added.
The tour was named after her debut studio album and started on March 9 at American Airlines Arena, Miami.
The artist succeeded in completing two more shows at Amway Center, Orlando the next day, and on March 12 at Raleigh, PNC Arena, respectively.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the US, forcing the government to shut public places down to contain the infection.
The tour had been postponed for nine months just before her concert on March 13 in Philadelphia.
Nothing to worry though, as fans would get enough of Eilish in February 2021 with the release of her documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry in theaters and on Apple TV+.
The documentary crew has been rumored to dig into Eilish's life everywhere since 2016.
