Thanos, the name itself reeks of something scary, and since we've felt his impact in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, we know it's for real. Now even though his MCU run has ended, seemingly, some fans have been long theorizing about a connection between him and Eternals, the upcoming superhero flick. And guess what? It's true. In fact, it was confirmed by Thor himself!

Details Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., a Marvel exhibit, had this unusual information

This happened earlier this year at an unusual Marvel exhibit, called Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., in Toronto. This hub, which earlier had set shop in NYC, Paris, and Las Vegas, reportedly had the uncommon and latest information about Marvel, like Avengers' next move. So in that Canada branch, news portal The Direct stumbled on an exhibit written by Thor about the humanoid alien, Thanos.

Information "Thanos is the last of an ancient, highly sophisticated species"

The exhibit had the following description about the Mad Titan: "Thanos' origin is said to be on Saturn's largest moon, Titan, making him a Titanian in nature. It is rumored however that Thanos is the last of an ancient and highly sophisticated species known throughout the universe as The Eternals." Calling Thanos a hostile humanoid alien, Thor adds Thanos poses threat to life anywhere.

Speculation Thor knows about Eternals, so is Hemsworth appearing in it?

This puts Thor's knowledge in a unique position as it proves that the mighty Avenger knew about the existence of Eternals all along. Running that logic by the current plot progression in the Marvel franchise, we can conclude that Thor knew about the Eternals while fighting Thanos. Does this mean that The Eternals will also have a cameo by Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor?

Origin Thanos is the son of Eternals, A'lars and Sui-san

In comics, the link between Thanos and Eternals is well-established. He's the son of Eternals, A'lars and Sui-san, who stay on Titan. A'lars is one of the two sons of Eternals leader Kronos and all of them are created by almighty beings, Celestials. Now whether Thanos appears in Eternals isn't known yet. This speculation was further intensified by comic writer and artist Jim Starlin.

Information "I think a young Thanos appears in 'Eternals'"