Heart diseases are on the rise like never before. While there are different kinds of heart problems that arise from genetic conditions and other reasons, many of them are the result of a bad lifestyle. Fortunately, you can work towards keeping your heart healthy. You can include the following strategies in your day-to-day routine for a healthy and strong heart.

Move around Move around: Don't sit for long periods of time

No matter how busy you are working, gaming, watching TV, or taking an online class, don't sit for long periods of time. This might seem like a comfortable habit, but it has an unhealthy effect on blood fats and blood sugar. Take regular breaks to move around. Go for a stroll after lunch or just climb a few stairs every hour or so.

Eat healthy Ensure a heart-friendly, healthy diet

Eating healthy can lower the risk of heart disease, so plan your diet carefully. Ensure your diet includes foods low in saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and sodium. Consume a lot of whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. These are good sources of vitamins and minerals, contain fewer calories, and are rich in dietary fiber.

Sleep Sleep for at least six to eight hours every night

Inadequate sleep can disrupt your biological processes and cause high blood pressure and inflammation, which can harm your heart. Make sure you sleep for six to eight hours every night. Some studies suggest those who sleep fewer than six hours per night are more likely to have a stroke or heart attack, compared to those who catch up on a sufficient good night's sleep.

Exercise Regular exercise can make your heart muscles stronger

Regular exercise enables your heart muscles to contract and release repeatedly at a fast pace. This not only makes the muscles stronger but also burns away any accumulated fat that could block your arteries. Exercising is not restricted to an intense gym regimen. Going for a long walk, cycling, swimming, dancing, or playing active sports like football are also great exercises.

Oral hygiene Take your oral hygiene very seriously