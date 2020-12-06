Who can forget The Godfather? The film, which is taught vociferously in film institutes globally, has blessed its audience with two sequels, the final being The Godfather III. Since the third film put an end to the role of Al Pacino in the franchise, it would have been safe to accept that there won't be any further development. But director Francis Ford Coppola differs.

Context Pacino had received his first Oscar nomination for 'Godfather'

The third film, released in 1990, essays the fall of Michael Corleone (Pacino), the mafia don who went from strength to strength in the first two films (1972 and 1974, respectively), directed by Coppola. Pacino had received his first Oscar nomination for this role, which has been named the 11th most iconic villain in film history in 2003 by the American Film Institute.

Coppola's words There may well be 'Godfather IV', 'V' and 'VI': Coppola

Recently, Coppola released a recut of the third film titled Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which will become available on December 8. While talking to NYT about the current version, Coppola said, "There may well be a Godfather IV and 'V' and 'VI'...I don't own The Godfather." Paramount has also expressed possibilities in the future, provided good scripts emerge.

Details The recut version is much different than the previous one

In fact, the rechristened version of the third film in the franchise has mind-baffling conclusions one would have never thought of. The film retains the title Coppola's screenwriter and author Mario Puzo had in mind. The director has also changed the beginning and end of the film to harp more on redemption and morality, which gives Paramount enough of a cliffhanger for upcoming installments.

Comment Diane Keaton, who played Pacino's wife, praises recut version