Is Shafali Verma in contention for WODI World Cup? 

India's head coach Amol Muzumdar has confirmed that star opener Shafali Verma is "without a doubt" in contention for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The tournament will be hosted at home from September 30. This comes after Shafali's impressive performance in the recently concluded T20I series against England, where she contributed significantly to India's success despite being dropped earlier after last year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup .

Return to form Shafali was 2nd-highest run-scorer in T20I series against England Shafali made a strong comeback in the WT20I series against England, scoring 176 runs at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 158.55. Her scores included a blistering 41-ball 75 in the final match. Notably, she was the second-highest run-scorer behind opening partner Smriti Mandhana﻿ (221) Shafali's individual brilliance stood out as India won the series 3-2.

Match-winning innings Shafali matches record for 2nd-fastest fifty Shafali completed her fifty in just 23 balls in the final game, matching the record for the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in WT20Is. She helped India recover from a precarious position of 19/2 to post a competitive total against England. Despite not being part of the WODI leg of the England tour, Muzumdar has confirmed that Shafali is very much in contention for the World Cup squad selection process.

Information Shafali's returns in WODIs Having played 29 WODIs to date, Shafali has managed 644 runs at a paltry average of 23. The tally includes four fifties with a best score of 71*. She was dropped from the WODI team last year.

Squad strength Muzumdar on Pratika Rawal's inclusion in the squad Muzumdar also praised the depth of the Indian squad, with Pratika Rawal currently holding the ODI spot. Rawal has been impressive since her debut in December, averaging 63.80 from 11 ODIs. However, Muzumdar made it clear that Shafali will be among the core group of players for India. He said, "There's no doubt about it that she will be in the mix."