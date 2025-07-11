Preview: Can England salvage pride in 5th WT20I vs India? 

The fifth and final WT20I of the series between India Women and England Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday (July 12). India have already sealed the series 3-1, with their last win coming at Old Trafford, Manchester by six wickets. This is India's first-ever T20I series win over England. Meanwhile, England will look to end their campaign on a high note with a win. Here is the match preview.

Game specifics Venue, pitch report and timing The match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The game is scheduled to start at 11:05pm IST. The pitch at Edgbaston is known for its batting-friendly nature with a flat surface that offers little assistance to bowlers early on. Batters who get off to a good start can make the most of these conditions and post big scores. SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites will provide the live streaming.

Match history Head-to-head record In their previous 34 encounters, England Women have won 23 matches while India Women have managed to win only 11. On England soil, India have won seven of their 16 WT20Is against the home team. In 2006, India had beaten England in a lone match played in Derby. Since then, the Women in Blue had fallen short in every bilateral WT20I series against England before sealing the ongoing five-match affair.

IND vs ENG Batters have powered Team India The Indian team has been performing like a well-oiled machine. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have made their bat talk in the series. This consistent performance is helping them adapt to English conditions ahead of next year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England. Meanwhile, a sudden injury to England's regular skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in the second match has hurt the home team. Tammy Beaumont is leading England in her absence.

Team composition Here are the probable XIs England (Probable XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Tammy Beaumont (c), Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell. India (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani. .