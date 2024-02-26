All-round DC registered a nine-wicket win over the UP Warriorz (Photo credit: X/@WPLT20)

WPL 2024: DC thrash UP Warriorz, secure their first win

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:05 pm Feb 26, 2024

What's the story Delhi Capitals outplayed UP Warriorz in match number four of the 2024 Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. DC restricted UPW to only 119/9 before their openers completely dominated the UPW bowlers to register a nine-wicket win. They reached the target in 14.3 overs. After their heart-breaking defeat in the opener, this win will motivate the Delhi Capitals.

UP Warriorz innings

UP Warriorz struggled their way to 119/9

UP Warriorz had a horrid start as they were reduced to 23/3 in the first six overs. Later, Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat added 24 runs together. After the former was dismissed, Sehrawat carried on and added 28 and 24 runs with Poonam Kehmnar and Deepti Sharma respectively. Sehrawat's 45 helped UPW reach 119/9. Marizanne Kapp and Radha Yadav shared seven wickets between them.

DC innings

Delhi Capitals cruised their way to the target

Delhi Capitals were professional in the run chase as their openers Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma complimented each other brilliantly. The duo added 119 runs together as both of them slammed fifties. It was a toil for the UPW bowlers as their fielders missed multiple catches. Sophie Ecclestone was the only successful bowler with figures of 1/27.

Powerplay overs

UP Warriorz lost three wickets in powerplay overs

UP Warriorz started brilliantly with 11 runs in the first over. However, Kapp brought back DC very strongly with a wicket maiden. The SA speedster was in excellent rhythm as he scalped two wickets in the fifth over and gave away just a solitary run. Kapp dismissed Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy in quick succession. UPW managed 23 runs from the first six.

Marizanne Kapp

Marizanne Kapp breathes fire in powerplay overs

Kapp has been the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals. She once again bowled brilliantly with the new ball as all three wickets came in the powerplay overs. Kapp outfoxed Vrinda Dinesh with a decent bouncer before knocking over McGrath. Eventually, she also picked up Healy's wicket and finished with spectacular figures of 3/5 (1 maiden). Kapp now owns 13 wickets from 11 WPL matches.

Radha Yadav

Radha Yadav was the pick of DC bowlers

Radha ruled the roost for Delhi Capitals in the middle overs. The slow left-arm spinner bowled at tight lengths and kept building pressure which resulted in wickets. The 23-year-old returned with the wickets of Grace Harris, Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, and Sophie Ecclestone to finish with 4/20 from four overs. Notably, Radha only had four WPL wickets before this match. She now owns eight wickets.

Shefali Verma

Third WPL fifty for Shefali Verma

After faring poorly in the opening clash, Shefali made amends by slamming a fine half-century against UP Warriorz. The young dasher hammered a 43-ball 64*, slamming 6 boundaries and 4 maximums. She and Lanning complimented each other brilliantly and guided DC home. Notably, this was her third WPL fifty. Shafali has amassed 317 runs in 11 WPL matches at a strike rate above 175.

Meg Lanning

A captain's knock from Lanning

Lanning batted with great calmness throughout the run chase. She took her time to get her eye in and gradually started playing her shots. The veteran batter kept rotating the strike as she also brought up her third WPL fifty. She and Shefali batted brilliantly in tandem to power DC home in a comfortable chase. Lanning has compiled 427 runs in 11 WPL matches.

Information

Third 100-plus partnership between Lanning and Shafali

As per ESPNcricinfo, this 119-run stand is the third 100-plus partnership between Lanning and Shafali. The DC opening duo have also registered for the highest WPL partnership of 162 runs last season against RCB. They also added 107 runs against the Gujarat Giants.