WPL 2023: DC compile 211/4 against UPW; Meg Lanning shines

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 07, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Delhi Capitals racked up 211/4 against UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Skipper Meg Lanning laid the foundation for DCW's innings. She whacked a 42-ball 70, a knock laced with 10 fours and 3 sixes. Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Jess Jonassen also contributed with remarkable knocks.

DCW complete 50 in the Powerplay

Just like their tournament opener, DCW openers Lanning and Shafali Verma came out all guns blazing after UPW elected to field. The duo touched the 50-run mark in the sixth over, smashing a flurry of boundaries. Rajeshwari Gayakwad conceded 17 runs in that over, with Lanning smashing three boundaries. DCW raced to 62/0 in the powerplay overs.

Another half-century for Lanning

Lanning was at her absolute best, carrying from where she left in the last encounter. She started watchfully but accelerated after facing 10 balls. The DCW skipper raced to her half-century in the ninth over bowled by Sophie Ecclestone. Lanning completed her fifty off just 32 balls. She smashed three maximums en route to her fifty. Lanning smashed 70 off 42 balls.

Lanning bags the Orange Cap

Lanning smashed her second consecutive half-century of the tournament. She slammed a match-winning 72 in the opener against RCBW. The Australian captain is now the current Orange Cap holder, having scored 142 runs in two encounters at an incredible average of 71. She surpassed West Indies' Hayley Matthews on the list (124 runs from two matches).

Lanning dominates Shabim Ismail

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lanning had smashed just 20 runs off 34 balls in six innings against Shabim Ismail (T20s) before this game. Lanning smashed her for 25 runs off 17 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes) in tonight's match.

Capsey, Rodrigues, and Jonassen shine forth

Capsey exhibited a 10-ball blitz (21) after Lanning departed. The likes of Rodrigues and Jonassen took over following Capsey's dismissal. Jonassen smashed 42* off 20 balls, while Rodrigues hammered 34*(20). From 144/4, the duo took DCW past 200.