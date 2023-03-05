Sports

BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 05, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

England aim for a clean sweep over Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh will be playing for pride as they take on England in the 3rd ODI, having already lost the first two matches. England were at their triumphant best in the 2nd ODI as they defeated the hosts by 132 runs. With nothing to lose, captain Tamim Iqbal and his men should come out all guns blazing in the penultimate clash. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The venue for the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and England is the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. 223 is the average first innings total here in ODIs. A total of 24 matches have been played here. The match won't be broadcasted live on television in India but fans can stream it live on FanCode (paid subscription) from 11:30 AM IST.

Head-to-head record

The Bangla Tigers and the Three Lions have met 23 times in ODIs. England have a dominant record, having won 19 times. While Bangladesh have only managed four victories. Even at home, Tamim Iqbal's men have struggled to beat England, having won only twice in 12 outings. The last time, Bangladesh defeated England in ODIs was back in 2016 at Mirpur.

England eyeing a clean sweep

Having bettered Bangladesh twice in this series, England will be keen for a whitewash. The visitors are in high spirits as Jason Roy is back in form with a hundred. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid have also been very consistent with the ball. England may test a few players hence talented spinner, Rehan Ahmed may get a chance to prove his mettle.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Das, Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman. England (Probable XI): Jos Buttler (captain and wk), Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood.

Here's a look at the key performers

Two of England's batters, Roy and Malan have smoked tons in the series. Roy has managed 136 runs from two games. Malan has scored 125 runs. For Bangladesh, Shanto and Shakib are the only two batters to score half-centuries in this series. Rashid leads the wicket-taking chart with six wickets, whereas Taskin, Mehidy, and Taijul have picked four apiece.

Dream 11 Fantasy Picks

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Jos Buttler, Tamim Iqbal, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran (c), Adil Rashid (vc), Taskin Ahmed, Dawid Malan, Najmul Shanto. Fantasy XI (Option2): Jos Buttler, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jason Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran (vc), Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mahmudullah, Najmul Shanto.