Jos Buttler surpasses 4,000 ODI runs: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 18, 2022, 12:08 pm

Buttler slammed 162* off 70 deliveries at Amstelveen (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's Jos Buttler slammed a 70-ball 162* versus the Netherlands in the first ODI. The 31-year-old was dropped on 37 which proved costly for the Dutchmen. England rode on the knocks from Philip Salt (122), Dawid Malan (125), Buttler, and Liam Livingstone (66*) to register the highest score in 50-overs (498/4). Meanwhile, Buttler raced past 4,000 runs in ODIs. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Buttler is the most destructive wicket-keeper batsman in limited-overs at present.

He is among the rare breed of cricketers who can change gears in a span of few deliveries.

The last outing was yet another testimony to the same.

He surpassed the 4,000-run mark, becoming the 11th batter to achieve the mark for England.

England are fortunate to have a player of his caliber.

150 Buttler clobbers second-fastest 150 in ODIs

Buttler, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022, recorded the second-fastest century for England in ODIs (47 balls). He holds the record for the fastest hundred as well (46 balls versus Pakistan). Buttler now has the second-fastest 150 in ODIs. He brought up his 150 off just 65 balls. The Englishman hammered seven fours and 14 sixes. He struck at 231.43.

Career A look at Buttler's ODI career

Buttler slammed his 10th ODI hundred and registered his best score as well. This was his second score of 150-plus in ODIs. With that, the Englishman raced to 4,034 runs in 149 ODIs. He has 20 fifties. He averages 40.34 and has a phenomenal strike rate of 121.03. Buttler surpassed AJ Lamb's tally of 4,010 runs. He now has 139 sixes and 330 fours.

Hundreds Fifth-most ODI hundreds for England

Buttler (10) ranks fifth among batters with the most ODI centuries for England. Joe Root (16), Eoin Morgan (13), Marcus Trescothick (12), and Jonny Bairstow (11) are the ones who rank above him. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler is the only English batter with over 4,000 ODI runs and a strike rate in excess of 120. He is the 10th highest run-getter for England.

Record England script their fifth score of 400-plus

England's top scores in ODIs read 498/4 vs the Netherlands, 481/6 vs Australia, 444/3 vs Pakistan, 418/6 vs West Indies, and 408/9 vs New Zealand. Buttler has been a deciding factor in England's highest scores in this format. His scores in these matches read: 162* (70) vs the Netherlands, 11 (12) vs Australia, 90* (51) vs Pakistan, 150(77) vs WI, and 129(77) vs NZ.