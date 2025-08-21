'Ullu bana lena lekin...': SRK takes cheeky dig at 'Zero'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently took a light-hearted dig at his 2018 film Zero. The actor was attending the preview launch event of his son Aryan Khan 's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. During an interaction with the cast, he jokingly advised filmmakers not to make a movie like Zero, which was a critical and commercial failure.

Khan's statement 'Ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena...' Speaking to actor Manish Chaudhari, Khan quipped, "Producer to producer ek baat kahun... (Can I say something as a producer)". "Sir, aapko jo bhi banana hai bana lena, ullu bana lena, gadha bana lena, mamu banalena lekin bhagwan ke liye meri tarah Zero mat banana (You can make whatever you wish, make a fool of someone or anything, but please for God's sake, don't ever make Zero like me)."

Film's failure 'Zero's plot and box office collection The romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, featured Khan as Bauua Singh, a man with dwarfism from Meerut. The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. Despite its star-studded cast and a budget of ₹200 crore, Zero only managed to collect ₹178 crore worldwide. The film's underperformance led Khan to take a brief hiatus from acting.