'Jolly LLB 3': Court summons Akshay-Arshad for allegedly disrespecting judiciary

Actors Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have been summoned by a Pune Civil Court in connection with a petition against their upcoming movie Jolly LLB 3. Advocates Wajed Khan (Bidkar) and Ganesh Mhaskhe filed the petition, alleging that the movie's teaser disrespects lawyers and judges, reported India Today. They claimed that the actors and the makers had mocked the legal profession under the guise of creative liberty.

Legal proceedings Petitioners seek restraining order on film's release Taking cognizance of the matter, 12th Junior Division Civil Judge JG Pawar issued summonses to the actors and the film's producers. They have been directed to appear in court on September 28. The petitioners have also sought a restraining order on the project's release. The controversy erupted after Kumar and Warsi were seen promoting the film in lawyer's bands in its teaser, which allegedly tarnishes the profession's dignity.

Allegations Lawyers object to judges being called 'mamu' The petitioners have also objected to a scene in which judges are referred to as "mamu," a colloquial slang. One of the petitioners told India Today, "In this film, all lawyers refer to judges as 'Mamu.' This is an insult to the judiciary." "Moreover, lawyers are shown arguing in court as if it were a family quarrel. Even if this is meant to be satirical, it is offensive to the entire legal community."

Past complaints 'Jolly LLB 3' faced legal trouble earlier, too This isn't the first time Jolly LLB 3 has landed in legal trouble. In May 2024, the Ajmer District Bar Association President, Chandrabhan, filed a complaint against the makers for allegedly disrespecting the Indian judiciary system. He claimed that the film presents lawyers and judges in an "inappropriate" way, which he termed as "humorous and indecent." Chandrabhan had also urged the court to stop Jolly LLB 3's shooting.