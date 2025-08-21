Kartik-Sreeleela's romantic drama likely to release in April 2026: Report
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy with multiple projects, is now gearing up for the final schedule of his upcoming untitled romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. The last leg of the shoot will begin in Mumbai after the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and will continue for 45 days, according to Mid-Day. The film also stars Sreeleela and was originally slated for a Diwali 2025 release, but has now been pushed to April 2026, added the report.
Production timeline
'Tu Meri Main Tera...' shoot to happen simultaneously
Aaryan has been juggling multiple projects, including Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. After wrapping up this film, he will resume shooting for Basu's untitled project. The insider added that the team will be working non-stop until Diwali to meet the April 2026 deadline. "It will be a straight shoot with no breaks until Diwali, after which we will head into post-production," they said.
Release strategy
Film pushed to April 2026
The romantic drama, initially set to release on Diwali 2025, has been rescheduled for an April 2026 release. This change allows the film to capitalize on the summer holiday window. The production unit member expressed confidence in meeting this new deadline, stating, "As of now, the April 2026 target looks achievable." An official confirmation about the new release date is awaited.