Kartik-Sreeleela's romantic drama likely to release in April 2026: Report

By Isha Sharma 08:24 am Aug 21, 202508:24 am

Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy with multiple projects, is now gearing up for the final schedule of his upcoming untitled romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. The last leg of the shoot will begin in Mumbai after the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and will continue for 45 days, according to Mid-Day. The film also stars Sreeleela and was originally slated for a Diwali 2025 release, but has now been pushed to April 2026, added the report.