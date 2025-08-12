'Jolly LLB 3' teaser out: See Akshay-Arshad butt heads

The much-awaited third part of the Jolly LLB franchise, Jolly LLB 3, is set to hit theaters on September 19, 2025. The film will see Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar in a courtroom face-off. The recently released teaser gives us a glimpse into the high-octane drama with witty arguments and physical confrontations between the two lawyers. Saurabh Shukla returns as Judge Tripathi.

Teaser highlights Judge Tripathi's hilarious one-liners steal the show In the teaser, Judge Tripathi (Shukla) is seen exasperatedly watching the two Jollys clash. His most memorable line from the teaser is, "Ek Jolly toh sambhalta nahi tha... ab ye do Jolly aa gaye hain, main kya karunga bhai (One Jolly was hard enough to handle, and now there are two of them, what am I supposed to do)?" The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Gajraj Rao.

Cast reunion Amrita Rao returns to silver screen after 6 years Jolly LLB 3 also marks the return of Amrita Rao after a six-year break. The film is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, who directed the previous two installments. The original Jolly LLB (2013) introduced audiences to Warsi's character, a struggling lawyer caught in a gripping courtroom battle against Boman Irani's influential character In 2017, Kumar took over as the lead in Jolly LLB 2 with Annu Kapoor as his co-star.