Kay Kay Menon refutes involvement in Congress's 'Vote Chori' campaign

Bollywood actor Kay Kay Menon clarified he's not part of Congress's 'Vote Chori' campaign. The denial comes after a video featuring Menon's character from Special Ops was shared by Congress on social media, seemingly urging people to join their anti-vote theft drive. Reacting to this, Menon commented that the original footage was meant for promotional purposes only.

Actor's response 'A clip from my 'Special Ops' promotions...': Menon Menon took to the comments section of the video shared by Congress on Instagram. He wrote, "Please let it be noted that I have not acted in this ad. A clip from my Special Ops promotions has been edited and used without permission." The actor emphasized that the original footage was created solely for promotional purposes and did not carry any political message.

Political strategy Congress intensifies 'vote chori' campaign Meanwhile, the Congress party has been ramping up its Vote Chori campaign. The party has continued to allege voter fraud and echo Rahul Gandhi's claims of widespread election rigging. They have also launched a dedicated website for citizens to demand greater transparency from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and support calls for publicly auditable digital voter rolls.