Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Singaporean company announces paid holiday for employees

Before the Singaporean firm, several Indian companies also declared holidays for their employees on the release day of Coolie. SB MART announced a temporary closure from 7:00am to 11:30am on Thursday, the premiere day. A Madurai-based company in Tamil Nadu also declared a holiday across all its branches on the same day.

Film details

Here's everything to know about 'Coolie'

The recently released trailer for Coolie has only added to the excitement. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. However, the film has received an A certification from the censor board, indicating it may not be suitable for children. Nevertheless, Coolie has reportedly become the highest overseas acquisition for a Tamil film and is set to release in over 100 countries on August 14.