Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': Singaporean company announces paid holiday for employees
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil movie Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth, has generated such excitement that a company in Singapore has announced a paid holiday for its Tamil employees. As per India Today, Farmer Constructions PTE Ltd will also provide first-day-first-show tickets and a S$30 allowance for food and beverages. The gesture is part of the firm's "workers' welfare and stress management" initiative.
Local initiatives
Indian companies also declared holiday for 'Coolie'
Before the Singaporean firm, several Indian companies also declared holidays for their employees on the release day of Coolie. SB MART announced a temporary closure from 7:00am to 11:30am on Thursday, the premiere day. A Madurai-based company in Tamil Nadu also declared a holiday across all its branches on the same day.
Film details
Here's everything to know about 'Coolie'
The recently released trailer for Coolie has only added to the excitement. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan. However, the film has received an A certification from the censor board, indicating it may not be suitable for children. Nevertheless, Coolie has reportedly become the highest overseas acquisition for a Tamil film and is set to release in over 100 countries on August 14.