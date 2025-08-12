Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': First-day tickets sold for ₹4,500 in black market
What's the story
The first-day-first-show (FDFS) tickets of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie are being sold for a whopping ₹4,500 in the black market. This is reportedly happening due to high demand and limited availability of tickets. Despite the exorbitant prices, fans have no choice but to buy these tickets from scalpers or wait for later shows at regular rates.
Ticket prices
Report: Ticket scalping caught on camera
According to a report by India Today, one theater in Chennai was allegedly seen selling first-day, first-show tickets for a staggering ₹4,500. In Pollachi, a theater staff member was caught on camera selling tickets at ₹400, which is higher than the official price limit. A fan shared their frustration with the outlet. "I can't book online for the first show as they're either blocked or sold out. Fans like me have no other choice but to buy in black."
Regional impact
Ticket prices surge across India
The frenzy isn't limited to Tamil Nadu. Other states have also seen a hike in prices for the dubbed version. Kerala and Karnataka have confirmed early shows starting at 6:00am, while Tamil Nadu's first screening will be at 9:00am as per state rules. The film is set to release on Thursday, August 14, and has already recovered over 66% of its ₹375 crore budget through rights sales. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it also features Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, and more.