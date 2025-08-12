Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': First-day tickets sold for ₹4,500 in black market

Ticket prices

Report: Ticket scalping caught on camera

According to a report by India Today, one theater in Chennai was allegedly seen selling first-day, first-show tickets for a staggering ₹4,500. In Pollachi, a theater staff member was caught on camera selling tickets at ₹400, which is higher than the official price limit. A fan shared their frustration with the outlet. "I can't book online for the first show as they're either blocked or sold out. Fans like me have no other choice but to buy in black."