Flora Saini joins 'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu' celebrity lineup

New format, new challenges, and new contestants

This year brings a big format shake-up: there will be separate houses for commoners and celebs, with Akkineni Nagarjuna returning as host.

The focus now shifts to mental games instead of physical challenges—in response to criticism last season.

Alongside Flora Saini, expect to see Alekya Chitti Pickles Ramya, and comedian Emanuel bringing their own flavors to the mix.