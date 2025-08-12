Next Article
Flora Saini joins 'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu' celebrity lineup
Flora Saini, well-known in Telugu cinema, is officially joining Bigg Boss 9 Telugu.
The new season kicks off September 7, 2025, streaming on JioHotstar and OTT Play Premium.
It all starts with Bigg Boss Agnipariksha at Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad, where 40 commoners compete for just three spots to join the main show with celebrities.
New format, new challenges, and new contestants
This year brings a big format shake-up: there will be separate houses for commoners and celebs, with Akkineni Nagarjuna returning as host.
The focus now shifts to mental games instead of physical challenges—in response to criticism last season.
Alongside Flora Saini, expect to see Alekya Chitti Pickles Ramya, and comedian Emanuel bringing their own flavors to the mix.