Why 'Matru Ki Bijlee...' was Imran Khan's 'most lonely film'
What's the story
In a recent interview, actor Imran Khan revealed that he was cast in Vishal Bhardwaj's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013) for "dishonest reasons." Speaking on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, he said, "The idea of casting me as a Haryanvi villager is very left-field casting. It was only in the aftermath that I understood how the film came about." The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur and was released in January 2013.
Financial strategy
Khan's casting was a strategic financial decision
Khan revealed that Bhardwaj had originally wanted Ajay Devgn for the role, but after he backed out, they started looking for another actor. "Vishal was very excited about the project as it was a passion project for him," Khan said. "I was coming off hits like Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, so he cast me not because I was the perfect actor, but because with me attached, he could get a certain budget to make the film."
Director's disinterest
Khan felt Bhardwaj's lack of interest in him
Khan also revealed that he sensed something was off from the very first day of the shoot. "Nobody cares whether you're the right actor for the role. They're just thinking, 'How much money can I get with him?' That's how I ended up being cast in Matru." "He never said anything beyond 'action' and 'cut' to me. There was no bond. It was the most lonely film I have ever made."
Director's view
Bhardwaj's perspective on casting Khan
Despite Khan's claims, Bhardwaj had previously defended his decision to cast him. At a promotional event, he said, "I love playing with actors' images. And secondly, I saw potential in Imran after Delhi Belly." He added that he loved Khan's honesty and earnestness. "He didn't come with preconceived notions, and he left everything to me. I could mold him the way I wanted."
Box office performance
'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' underperformed at the box office
Despite the star-studded cast and Bhardwaj's direction, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola failed to make a significant impact at the box office. The film was made on a reported budget of ₹43cr and earned around ₹62cr worldwide, according to Sacnilk. Khan is now set to return to acting with a cameo in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos.