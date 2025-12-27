In a recent interview, actor Imran Khan revealed that he was cast in Vishal Bhardwaj 's Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013) for "dishonest reasons." Speaking on the YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, he said, "The idea of casting me as a Haryanvi villager is very left-field casting. It was only in the aftermath that I understood how the film came about." The film also starred Anushka Sharma and Pankaj Kapur and was released in January 2013.

Financial strategy Khan's casting was a strategic financial decision Khan revealed that Bhardwaj had originally wanted Ajay Devgn for the role, but after he backed out, they started looking for another actor. "Vishal was very excited about the project as it was a passion project for him," Khan said. "I was coming off hits like Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, so he cast me not because I was the perfect actor, but because with me attached, he could get a certain budget to make the film."

Director's disinterest Khan felt Bhardwaj's lack of interest in him Khan also revealed that he sensed something was off from the very first day of the shoot. "Nobody cares whether you're the right actor for the role. They're just thinking, 'How much money can I get with him?' That's how I ended up being cast in Matru." "He never said anything beyond 'action' and 'cut' to me. There was no bond. It was the most lonely film I have ever made."

Director's view Bhardwaj's perspective on casting Khan Despite Khan's claims, Bhardwaj had previously defended his decision to cast him. At a promotional event, he said, "I love playing with actors' images. And secondly, I saw potential in Imran after Delhi Belly." He added that he loved Khan's honesty and earnestness. "He didn't come with preconceived notions, and he left everything to me. I could mold him the way I wanted."