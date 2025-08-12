'Man's charisma...': Nagarjuna gets candid about 'Coolie' collaboration with Rajinikanth

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna has called his experience of collaborating with megastar Rajinikanth in the upcoming film Coolie "fantastic." Speaking at a promotional event in Mumbai, he revealed, "Working with Rajini sir is fantastic, something I will take back home." "That man's charisma and aura on set are just outstanding. It was really nice that he helped me with Tamil dialogues and guided me," he added.

Role details Took 7-9 meetings for me to say yes: Nagarjuna In Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nagarjuna plays an antagonist—a departure from his usual protagonist roles. He admitted it wasn't easy to convince him to join the project. "I made him work for it. I had to make sure that I was doing the right thing playing a baddie," he revealed. Nagarjuna added that it took seven to nine meetings before he agreed to take the role.

Career highlights Nagarjuna has previously played complex roles Nagarjuna has previously played complex or negative roles in films like Kuberaa, where he portrayed an honest officer who turns corrupt. Meanwhile, the makers of Coolie recently released its trailer, featuring Rajinikanth in a strong new look with intense action scenes and powerful dialogues. The film also includes superstars Upendra and Aamir Khan in prominent roles.