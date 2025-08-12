Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': FDFS tickets resold for ₹4,500 break local laws

'Coolie' marks Rajini's return after 3 years

With online sales limited and single-screen cinemas and fan clubs involved in black marketing, many fans have turned to unofficial channels just to catch the movie early.

The excitement isn't just local—early morning shows are popping up in Kerala and Karnataka too.

Meanwhile, "Coolie" has already made back over 66% of its massive ₹375 crore budget through rights sales—even before its August 14, 2025 release.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring a star-studded cast, this one's shaping up to be classic Rajini mania.